Georgiev made 17 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Georgiev allowed a Morgan Rielly goal just 3:41 into the game, but Colorado's defense stifled Toronto's attack the rest of the way. To Georgiev's credit, he maintained his concentration and kept all three Maple Leafs from scoring in the shootout to secure the win. He's faced 20 or fewer shots in three consecutive starts, and while Georgiev has won all three, he had allowed six goals over the previous two outings.