Georgiev allowed six goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

Georgiev gave up three goals in the first period, settled down in the second, and then allowed two more quick tallies in the third before he was pulled. Ivan Prosvetov went on to allow two goals on 14 shots in relief as the Blues kept the pressure up. Georgiev has made four appearances on Saturdays this season, allowing 18 goals over those games despite going 2-2-0. Overall, he's at a 7-4-0 record with a 3.29 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 11 starts. He started the season with a six-game winning streak, but he's crashed hard, though the Avalanche figure to continue to turn to the 27-year-old regularly with lackluster alternative options available.