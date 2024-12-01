Georgiev stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev has lost back-to-back starts for the first time since Oct. 28 and Nov. 7. He faced the Stars and Oilers on consecutive days, and that's not an easy assignment for any goalie. Georgiev will face a new challenge for his No. 1 job, as the Avalanche traded for Scott Wedgewood and shipped out Justus Annunen. The acquisition of a veteran like Wedgewood suggests Colorado is not running up the white flag on 2024-25 despite an inconsistent start to the campaign. Georgiev is at a 7-7-0 record with a 3.31 GAA and an .875 save percentage over 16 appearances, and he'll need to be a lot better to keep the team competitive amid another rough patch of injuries. The Avalanche embark on a challenging five-game road trip when they play in Buffalo on Tuesday.