Georgiev stopped 27 of 34 shots in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

The gap between the Western Conference's top-two teams coming into the game looked like an ocean Saturday, as Vegas dominated while Colorado couldn't get anything going with 41 shots. This was Georgiev's fifth straight game of giving up three or more goals, though the seven he allowed was by far the highest total he's given up all season. The 27-year-old dropped to 6-3-0 with a 2.92 GAA and a .900 save percentage through nine games. The Avalanche have been shut out in three straight road games, so it's a positive they're at home Tuesday versus a Devils team likely to be without both Jack Hughes (lower body) and Nico Hischier (upper body).