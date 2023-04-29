Georgiev kicked out 22 of 23 shots in a 4-1 victory over Seattle in Game 6 on Friday.

Georgiev allowed the opening goal of the contest late in the first period, but he was flawless after that. He improved to 3-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .913 save percentage in six playoff outings this year. Colorado is likely to stick with Georgiev for Game 7 on Sunday.