After allowing two goals in the first period, Georgiev held Arizona to one tally over the final two frames as the Avalanche rallied for a 4-3 victory. The 28-year-old netminder now has back-to-back wins after dropping his previous three outings -- he improved to 29-13-3 on the season with an .898 save percentage and 2.94 GAA. Georgiev figures to be back between the pipes Tuesday when the Avs host Vancouver.