Georgiev stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 4-1 win against Calgary on Wednesday.

Georgiev was beaten by Tyler Toffoli at 2:27 of the third period to end his shutout bid. Nevertheless, Georgiev improved to 17-11-3 with a 2.69 GAA and .916 save percentage in 31 contests in 2022-23. He was 1-5-1 with a 4.10 GAA and .877 save percentage in his previous seven games, but perhaps his solid performance Wednesday has signaled the end of that slump.