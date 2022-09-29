Georgiev will start Wednesday road game versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Georgiev will make his preseason debut for the Avalanche, though it's expected he'll play only part of the game. The 26-year-old has the inside edge for playing time over Pavel Francouz, though it'll be up to Georgiev to prove he's ready for a starter's workload this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Lands extension with new team•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Traded to Colorado•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Takes loss in relief outing•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Rebounds nicely in finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gets nod for finale•
-
Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Gives up four in loss•