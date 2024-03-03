Georgiev stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Predators, with Nashville's final goal coming into an empty net.

It seems as though Georgiev's struggles in February have followed him into March. The 28-year-old netminder has given up more than three goals four times in his last nine starts, going 4-4-1 over that stretch with a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage. He's still tied with Thatcher Demko for the NHL lead in wins at 31 and his starting job doesn't appear to be in much jeopardy, but Georgiev may need to turn things around if the Avs are going to make a push for the top seed in the Western Conference.