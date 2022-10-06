Georgiev stopped 32 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 preseason win over the Stars.

Georgiev stopped a barrage of shots in the first period, keeping all 18 out of the net. He was much better Wednesday than his previous appearance a week ago, when he gave up six goals to the Golden Knights. That night, however, the group in front of him wasn't as full of NHL regulars as the lineup against Dallas. It may take some time for the defensemen and the goalie to adjust to each other. Georgiev has a different style than last year's primary netminder, Darcy Kuemper, but Wednesday's outing was a promising sign. Georgiev should guard the cage in next Wednesday's regular-season opener at home against the Blackhawks.