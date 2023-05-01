Georgiev kicked out 25 of 27 shots in a 2-1 loss to Seattle in Game 7 on Sunday.

Georgiev allowed two goals on 11 shots in the second period. He was great otherwise, but Colorado couldn't provide him with enough offensive support to get the win. Georgiev finished the playoffs with a 3-4 record, 2.60 GAA and .914 save percentage in seven outings. This was just the first season of his three-year, $10.2 million contract, and the 27-year-old is projected to start the 2023-24 campaign as Colorado's top goaltender.