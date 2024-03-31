Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following Saturday's game that Georgiev will remain the Avalanche's starter heading down the stretch into the playoffs, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Bednar was critical of Georgiev's play Saturday. The goalie was pulled after giving up four goals in 21 minutes and picking up an unsportsmanlike penalty, as Nashville raced to a 4-2 lead early in the second period. Justus Annunen shut the door the rest of the way, but the head coach insisted there was no change to his goalie rotation.