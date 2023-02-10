Georgiev made 27 saves in a 5-0 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Georgiev deserved better -- the Avs paraded to the penalty box 10 times, leaving the netminder as the last line of defense to keep his team in the game. The Bolts scored twice on those power plays. The loss snapped Georgiev's four-game win streak.
