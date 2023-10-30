Georgiev stopped 25 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Sabres.

Buffalo's final goal was scored into an empty net. The high-flying Avs has somehow been shut out in two straight games after averaging 4.67 goals a night over their season-opening six-game win streak, and under normal circumstances, Georgiev's efforts Sunday would have been enough to pick up a win. The 27-year-old has a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage while starting every one of Colorado's games so far.