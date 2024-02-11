Georgiev stopped 39 of 43 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.

Georgiev had a solid night, posting a .907 save percentage, but his teammates were unable to solve opposing netminder Sergei Bobrovsky all game as he posted a shutout for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart each scored power-play goals in the first period to take an early lead. The Panthers followed the first period up with even-strength goals by Aleksander Barkov and Eetu Luostarinen to put the game away. This was the third straight loss for Georgiev and the fourth straight loss for the Avalanche.