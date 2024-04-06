Georgiev allowed six goals on 46 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Georgiev's extended break didn't pay off -- he hadn't played since Saturday, when he was pulled after giving up four goals on 13 shots versus the Predators. The first period Friday was even, but Georgiev let in a pair of goals in each of the final two frames to take another ugly loss. The 28-year-old is down to 37-16-4 with a 2.91 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 59 appearances. The Avalanche still have playoff positioning to fight for, so Georgiev will likely continue to see starts, though Justus Annunen has put in solid efforts since the start of March in the backup role.