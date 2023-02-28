Georgiev posted a 31-save shutout in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Georgiev stretched his winning streak to five games with another impressive performance. The Avalanche took the lead 14 seconds into the game on a blunder by opposing netminder Adin Hill, and Georgiev made it stand for his career-high third shutout of the season. He's now at 26-12-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 42 appearances. Georgiev continue to see the lion's share of the starts in goal with Pavel Francouz (lower body) out.