Georgiev saved 26 shots through overtime in Colorado's 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders.

Georgiev earned his second shutout of the season and the 23rd of his career. The 26-year-old has only allowed five goals over his last four games. He improved to 13-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23.