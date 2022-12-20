Georgiev saved 26 shots through overtime in Colorado's 1-0 shootout win against the Islanders.
Georgiev earned his second shutout of the season and the 23rd of his career. The 26-year-old has only allowed five goals over his last four games. He improved to 13-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23.
