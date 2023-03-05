Georgiev allowed five goals on 19 shots before he was pulled mid-way through the second period of a 7-3 loss Saturday to Dallas.

It was a tough game for the guy named the NHLPA Player of the Week on Friday. The Stars were in peak form and played like a dominating playoff team. The Avs? Not so much. It was Georgiev's first loss since Valentine's Day and first regulation loss since Feb. 9. He's been playing well recently, as the NHLPA honor attested. But it's also hard not to notice that he's allowed five goals three times in his last nine starts. Georgiev should be fine, but the team around him needs to tighten things up before the playoffs begin.