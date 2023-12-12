Georgiev stopped 17 of 22 shots in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Georgiev was pulled after the second period, with Ivan Prosvetov making 11 saves in relief en route to the win. The 27-year-old Georgiev has often been allowed to work through his struggles this season. He's 1-2-1 with 17 goals allowed over his last five appearances, inflating his GAA to 3.00 with an .897 save percentage across a league-leading 23 games. The Avalanche's next game is Wednesday at home versus the Sabres.