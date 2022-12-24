Georgiev stopped 37 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Nashville grabbed a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Georgiev shut the door from there and gave the Avs a chance to mount a comeback. The 26-year-old continues to shine in his first stint as a full-time starter in the NHL, winning his fourth straight outing Friday to boost his record to 15-6-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage. Georgiev needs just three more victories to set a new career high in wins, something he could accomplish before the new year as Colorado has three more games left in 2022, and no back-to-backs.