Georgiev kicked out 18 of 22 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders on Tuesday.

Georgiev allowed two goals in each of the first and second periods, but his teammates bailed him out to help the goaltender earn his third straight win -- he's saved 56 of 62 shots (.903 save percentage) in that span. The 27-year-old has a 20-8-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .896 save percentage in 31 appearances this season. With the Avalanche likely to continue to provide Georgiev with ample goal support, the 27-year-old should continue to collect plenty of wins even if his play remains inconsistent.