Georgiev stopped 19 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

The Stars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, scoring three times within 10 minutes in the frame. However, Georgiev would hold them scoreless on their final 13 shots over the final two periods and overtime as the Avs rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory. It's the fifth straight win for Georgiev after he dropped the first game of Colorado's opening-round series. The 28-year-old netminder sports an .889 save percentage with a 2.94 GAA in the postseason.