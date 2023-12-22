Georgiev will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Thursday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Georgiev has stumbled in December, going 2-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .892 save percentage over six outings. Those numbers aren't all that different from his season-long marks of a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Senators have lost five games in a row, making this a good opportunity for Georgiev to turn things around.