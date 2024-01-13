Georgiev will patrol the visiting crease in Toronto on Saturday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Georgiev picked up his second shutout of the season Wednesday, turning aside 25 shots in a 3-0 win over Vegas. Georgiev leads the NHL with 23 victories, but his peripherals are mediocre, as he has a 2.88 GAA and an .897 save percentage. The Maple Leafs are fourth in league scoring, averaging 3.56 goals per contest.