Georgiev will protect the home goal versus the Canucks on Wednesday.

Georgiev let a lead slip away Monday versus the Predators, giving up four goals on 30 shots including two tallies in the final minute. He's allowed 16 goals over his last five outings, going 3-2-0 in that span, but the Canucks have scored at a high level and boast three of the top 10 players on the points leaderboard.