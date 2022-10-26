Georgiev turned aside 44 of 46 shots Tuesday as the Rangers suffered a 3-2 shootout loss.

In his first start at Madison Square Garden since being traded for three draft picks last July, Georgiev on Tuesday remained unbeaten (4-0-1). Squaring off against Igor Shesterkin, the two ex-teammates combined for 86 saves through overtime. Georgiev, who originally signed with the Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 2017, denied Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad, and Alexis Lafreniere during the shootout.