Georgiev gave up four goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins on Sunday.

Georgiev is riding a six-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.12 GAA and .924 save percentage. The netminder leads the league with 37 wins this season, but his mediocre 2.82 GAA and .902 save percentage put a dent in his Vezina Trophy chances. Georgiev has been starting two of every three contests in March, so he could be on the bench against Montreal on Tuesday.