Georgiev stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Jets in Game 5.

Georgiev allowed seven goals in a Game 1 loss, then gave up a total of eight goals over the next four contests to guide the Avalanche to the 4-1 series win. Any questions about his ability to step up in the playoffs have been put to rest now. Georgiev will remain the starter heading into the second round, and he'll get some extra rest while the Avalanche await the winner of the Stars-Golden Knights series.