Georgiev is expected to start at home against Boston on Wednesday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Georgiev has an 11-4-1 record, 2.68 GAA and .920 save percentage in 16 games this season. He's hit a road block recently, allowing 13 goals over his last three contests. The Bruins rank first offensively with 3.96 goals per game, so it will be difficult for him to end that slump against them.