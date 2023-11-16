Georgiev will guard the home goal versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Georgiev has been inconsistent lately, allowing 17 goals over his last four games while going 2-2-0 in that span. The 27-year-old will look to sharpen up while facing a Ducks team that played Tuesday in Nashville.
