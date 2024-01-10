Georgiev is expected to start in Wednesday's game against Vegas, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Georgiev has a 22-9-2 record, 2.97 GAA and .894 save percentage in 34 appearances in 2023-24. He's won five of his last six contests despite allowing at least three goals in each of his last four contests. Vegas is a difficult matchup with a 23-12-5 record while ranking 15th offensively this year with 3.23 goals per game.