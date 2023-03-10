Georgiev is expected to start at home against Los Angeles on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Georgiev has a 27-13-5 record, 2.60 GAA and .919 save percentage in 45 contests this season. He's coming off a 13-save shutout over San Jose on Tuesday. Los Angeles has the 10th-ranked offense with 3.32 goals per game in 2022-23.
