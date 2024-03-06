Georgiev is slated to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.

Georgiev has a 31-15-3 record, 2.91 GAA and .899 save percentage in 50 appearances this season. He's been a mixed bag recently, winning just four of his last eight starts while stopping 224 of 248 shots (.903 save percentage). Detroit, which ranks sixth offensively with 3.51 goals per contest, figures to be a difficult adversary for Georgiev.