Georgiev is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Friday, Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reports.

Georgiev has won five of his last six appearances, during which he's allowed just 14 goals on 183 shots. He has a 39-16-6 record, 2.52 GAA and .919 save percentage in 61 outings this season. Nashville ranks 28th with 2.72 goals per game in 2022-23.