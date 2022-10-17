Georgiev is expected to start Monday against Minnesota, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Georgiev turned aside 15 of 17 shots in a 5-2 win against Chicago on Wednesday. The Wild are likely to give him significantly more work, especially given that they should have extra motivation after starting the season with two rough defeats.
