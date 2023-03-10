Georgiev is slated to start at home against Arizona on Saturday, according to Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now.
Georgiev has a 27-14-5 record, 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage in 46 contests this season. He's struggled recently, posting a 3.40 GAA and an .876 save percentage over his last four outings. Arizona has the 27th-ranked offense with 2.74 goals per game in 2022-23.
