Georgiev is slated to defend the home crease against the Kings on Thursday.

Georgiev will make his seventh consecutive start, having posted a 4-2-0 record and 1.97 GAA in his prior six outings. With Pavel Francouz (lower body) sidelined, the team has been relying even more on the 26-year-old Georgiev. With no back-to-backs in the short-term, Georgiev could see a steady dose of starts heading into January.