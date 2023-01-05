Georgiev is slated to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Georgiev has a 15-9-3 record, 2.68 GAA and .915 save percentage in 27 games this season. He's lost his last four games while posting a 4.72 GAA and .847 save percentage over that span. The Canucks are on a three-game losing streak, bringing their record down to 16-18-3.
