Georgiev is slated to start against Carolina in Thursday's road game, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Georgiev has a 27-11-3 record, 2.88 GAA and .898 save percentage in 42 appearances this season. He's done well over his last three starts, stopping 76 of 81 shots (.938 save percentage) while posting a 2-0-1 record. Carolina ranks 10th offensively this year with 3.35 goals per game, so this should be a difficult matchup for Georgiev.