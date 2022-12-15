Georgiev is slated to guard the home net against Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Georgiev will attempt to end his three-game losing streak. He's 11-5-2 with a 2.65 GAA and .920 save percentage in 18 contests this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.93 goals per game, which is the most in the NHL, but they still have an unimpressive 13-14-2 record.