Georgiev is slated to guard the home net against Buffalo on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Georgiev will attempt to end his three-game losing streak. He's 11-5-2 with a 2.65 GAA and .920 save percentage in 18 contests this season. The Sabres are averaging 3.93 goals per game, which is the most in the NHL, but they still have an unimpressive 13-14-2 record.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Falls just short vs. Rangers•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Faces Rangers•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Yields four tallies again•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Set to face Boston•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Struggles versus Flyers•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Starting in Philadelphia•