Georgiev is expected to start at home Thursday versus Winnipeg, according to Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Georgiev stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday, which brought his four-game winning streak to an end. He has a 38-16-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 60 outings this season. Winnipeg has the 21st-ranked offense with 3.01 goals per game in 2022-23.