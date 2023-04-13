Georgiev is expected to start at home Thursday versus Winnipeg, according to Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.
Georgiev stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton on Tuesday, which brought his four-game winning streak to an end. He has a 38-16-6 record, 2.53 GAA and .919 save percentage in 60 outings this season. Winnipeg has the 21st-ranked offense with 3.01 goals per game in 2022-23.
More News
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tough-luck loss in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Holds on for win•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: In goal Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Lets in two goals•
-
Avalanche's Alexandar Georgiev: Facing Sharks again•