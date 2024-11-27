Georgiev is expected to start at home against Vegas on Wednesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.

Georgiev has a 6-5-0 record, 3.48 GAA and .871 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He did seem to turn a corner with his five-game winning streak from Nov. 9-23 -- his save percentage during that stretch was still nothing special at .904, but his GAA was a solid 2.58. However, Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots in relief during Colorado's 8-2 defeat at the hands of the Lightning on Monday. Although Georgiev wasn't the goaltender of record for the loss, it's still a setback. Things aren't expected to get any easier against Vegas. The Golden Knights are 14-6-2 and rank fourth offensively with 3.86 goals per game.