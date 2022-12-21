Georgiev is expected to guard the home net against Montreal on Wednesday, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.
Georgiev has won his last two games while surrendering just one goal. He's 13-6-2 with a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage in 21 contests this season. The Canadiens, who have a 15-15-2 record, snapped a three-game losing streak Monday with a 3-2 overtime victory against Arizona.
