Georgiev stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.
Georgiev gave up both goals in the first period, including one during an Avalanche power play, before settling in. The Avalanche's offense did just enough to pull ahead on Devon Toews' goal in the third period. With five goals allowed on 59 shots through two playoff outings, Georgiev is doing fine, and he'll look to keep up his strong play as the series shifts to Seattle for the next two games.
