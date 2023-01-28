Georgiev made 26 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

The Avalanche staked their netminder to a 3-0 lead before Brayden Schenn finally got a puck past him on a Blues power play late in the second period. Georgiev has won four straight starts and continues to add to his career-high total of 20 wins on the season, and he only seems to be getting better -- through eight appearances in January, he boasts a .929 save percentage.