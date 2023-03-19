Georgiev stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

A Pius Suter tally in the first period marred what was otherwise an outstanding performance by Georgiev. The 27-year-old has proven himself to be a bona fide No. 1 goaltender this season with the Avs, racking up a career-high 31 wins with a 2.56 GAA and .918 save percentage over 50 appearances.