Georgiev posted an 18-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Georgiev was perfect in his fourth start of the season, though his Avalanche teammates get most of the credit for controlling the game. The 27-year-old netminder earned his 14th career shutout and his first of the season. He remains undefeated at 4-0-0 with just four goals allowed on 113 shots. He'll face a tougher test if he gets the start Saturday against the Hurricanes.