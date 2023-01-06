Georgiev allowed three goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Georgiev's three goals allowed came in a disastrous span of 2:33 in the second period. The Avalanche weren't able to counter after that, sending the 26-year-old to his fifth straight loss (0-4-1). He's slipped to 15-10-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 28 appearances this season. It's fair to assume Georgiev will steer out of this funk, but a tough road matchup with the Oilers on Saturday is an unfavorable spot to attempt to get back on track.