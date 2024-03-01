Georgiev is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Saturday, per Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Georgiev has a 31-14-3 record, 2.88 GAA and .900 save percentage in 49 appearances this season. He's coming off a strong start in which he saved 33 of 34 shots en route to a 5-1 victory over Dallas on Tuesday. Nashville is riding a seven-game winning streak, so this might be a difficult matchup for Georgiev.